What to Watch on Friday: You guys, Netflix has a remake of 'Benji'

Benji (Netflix) — Maybe you had to be a kid of the '70s for this to sound like a big deal, but oh my gosh, a new "Benji" movie (directed by Brandon Camp, the son of the original filmmaker Joe Camp). The story: Benji is an orphaned puppy who strikes up a friendship with two New Orleans school kids. When the kids are kidnapped by robbers, Benji comes to the rescue.







NCAA Tournament — The big game today is UNC vs. Lipscomb at 2:45 on CBS. But then at 9:20 on TNT, Virginia plays UMBC. For the full schedule, including how to find all those channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

On My Block (Netflix) — Another good Netflix option is this new coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy young friends in LA’s South Central neighborhood.







Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW)— Jane, Rogelio and Alba try to comfort Xo after her diagnosis, but she insists they let her live her life.







Taken (9 p.m., NBC)— Bryan and Santana must extract a nuclear physicist from a secret North Korean prison compound.