Chris McNally, left, and Julie Gonzalo in the Hallmark movie "Sweetest Heart." Crown Media / Kailey Schwerman
What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark's 'Sweetest Heart' and Bill Hader hosts 'SNL'

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 17, 2018 07:00 AM

The Sweetest Heart (9 p.m., Hallmark) — High school sweethearts Maddie and Nate reconnect when Nate returns to their hometown to lecture at the hospital. Still hurt from their breakup, Maddie tries to avoid him. However, they eventually form a friendship, and Nate helps her as she secures funding to expand her cupcake shop. Just as Maddie and Nate rekindle their romance, Nate learns that a career opportunity awaits him in Boston. Devastated, Maddie returns the promise ring he gave her long ago and prepares for the grand reopening of her shop. Nate soon realizes how much he left behind, and must decide if his future lies in Boston with work or in his hometown with Maddie.

Also on . . .

NCAA Tournament - For the full schedule, including how to find all those channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.

Mommy’s Little Angel (8 p.m., Lifetime) - 12-year-old Katie is adopted by her cousins after her mother dies from an apparent suicide. She adores her new family and will not let anyone, including her abusive father, take her away from them.

The Zoo: Bronx Tales (8 p.m., Animal Planet) - Two adorable tiger cubs need to move to the adult exhibit in the premiere of this new show. A second new episode airs at 9.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Former SNL cast member Bill Hader hosts with musical guest Arcade Fire.

