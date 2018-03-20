Rosie Perez, left, as Tracey Wolfe, and Damon J. Gillespie as Robbie Thorne on NBC's "Rise."
What to Watch on Tuesday: More Battle Rounds on 'The Voice,' Robbie drama on 'Rise'

By Brooke Cain

March 20, 2018 07:00 AM

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - Night 2 of the Battle Rounds. As always, our eyes are peeled for North Carolina contestants Molly Stevens, Britton Buchanan and Rayshun LaMarr.

Rise (9 p.m., NBC) - Coach Strickland vindictively monopolizes Robbie’s time so that he can’t rehearse for the show.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. (10 p.m., USA) - After Poole gets put on a new case, Miller interviews Biggie’s widow.

For the People (10 p.m., ABC) - Jay must put aside his personal feelings when he defends a client who has controversial beliefs.

