(L-R): Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi in "9-1-1" on Fox.
(L-R): Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi in "9-1-1" on Fox. Michael Becker / FOX
(L-R): Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi in "9-1-1" on Fox. Michael Becker / FOX
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: Finales for 'X-Files,' '9-1-1' + 'Krypton' starts on Syfy

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 21, 2018 07:00 AM

9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) — In the Season 1 finale, the first responders take calls involving an unusual domestic disturbance and a “death” at a psychic’s place.

Also on tonight . . .

The X-Files (8 p.m., Fox)— In the season finale, Mulder and Scully rush to find an on-the-run William, while the Cigarette Smoking Man pushes forward with his ultimate plan.

Speechless (8:30 p.m., ABC) — In the Season 2 finale, JJ goes to a film festival where he has been nominated for an award.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alone Together (8:30 p.m., Freeform) — Both Benji and Esther get swept up in the allure of retirement life in the Season 1 finale.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (9 p.m., E!) — Tyler does readers with Megan Fox, Nicole Sullivan and Jewel.

Krypton (10 p.m., Syfy) This new series is a Superman origin story, following the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) as a young man conflicted on whether or not to save his home planet.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace (10 p.m., FX) — In the series finale, the hunt for spree-killer Andrew Cunanan comes to a frantic end.

  Comments  

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.