What to Watch on Wednesday: Finales for 'X-Files,' '9-1-1' + 'Krypton' starts on Syfy

9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) — In the Season 1 finale, the first responders take calls involving an unusual domestic disturbance and a “death” at a psychic’s place.
Also on tonight . . .
The X-Files (8 p.m., Fox)— In the season finale, Mulder and Scully rush to find an on-the-run William, while the Cigarette Smoking Man pushes forward with his ultimate plan.
Speechless (8:30 p.m., ABC) — In the Season 2 finale, JJ goes to a film festival where he has been nominated for an award.
Alone Together (8:30 p.m., Freeform) — Both Benji and Esther get swept up in the allure of retirement life in the Season 1 finale.
Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (9 p.m., E!) — Tyler does readers with Megan Fox, Nicole Sullivan and Jewel.
Krypton (10 p.m., Syfy)— This new series is a Superman origin story, following the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) as a young man conflicted on whether or not to save his home planet.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace (10 p.m., FX) — In the series finale, the hunt for spree-killer Andrew Cunanan comes to a frantic end.
