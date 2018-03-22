What to Watch on Thursday: New Shonda Rhimes firefighter series 'Station 19'

Station 19 (9 p.m., ABC) — A new Shonda Rhimes series set in Seattle that serves as a Dick Wolf-style spinoff of “Grey’s Anatomy.” The show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as feisty (borderline abrasive, at least in the premiere) firefighter Andy Herrera. In the premiere, the station’s leadership is in jeopardy and Andy is forced to step up.
Also on tonight . . .
NCAA Tournament (CBS and TBS) — The Sweet Sixteen rounds start at 7 p.m. with all games on either CBS or TBS. For the full schedule, including how to find channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.
Beyond (8 p.m., Freeform) — In the Season 2 finale, Diego’s latest attack hits close to the Matthews home, leaving Holden and Charlie to explain what is happening.
Chicago Fire (9 p.m., NBC) — NBC’s not afraid of a two-hour Shonda Rhimes fire show — they’ll just counter with two hours their firehouse drama tonight. First, Casey and Dawson are skeptical of domineering husband who answers for his wife after a car accident. At 10, Otis and Kidd’s lives are put in jeopardy when there’s gunfire inside a house.
Innocent (10 p.m., Sundance Now) — The U.S. debut of this limited series is on Sundance’s premium streaming service. It follows a man (Lee Ingleby) who returns home after seven years imprisoned for the murder of his wife, but released due to a legal technicality. Think of it as a British “Rectify.”
