Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant and Liv Hewson in "Santa Clarita Diet" on Netflix. Saeed Adyani/Netflix
What to Watch on Friday: Duke in the Sweet 16 and new 'Santa Clarita Diet' on Netflix

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 23, 2018 07:00 AM

NCAA Tournament(CBS and TBS) — The Sweet Sixteen rounds start around 7 p.m. with all games on either CBS or TBS. Duke is scheduled to take on Syracuse around 9:40 p.m. on CBS. For the full schedule, including how to find channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix) — We get the second season of this dark comedy starring Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore as a husband and wife team of realtors in the LA suburb of Santa Clarita. The twist: Barrymore's character is "un-dead."

Blindspot (8 p.m., NBC) — A CIA source threatens to tear the team apart, and Rich’s place in the FBI is called into question.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (ABC) — Fitz and Simmons are faced with one of their greatest fears as they search for a way to seal the rift.

