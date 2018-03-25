What to Watch on Sunday: FX debuts 'Trust,' a new series on the Getty family

Trust (10 p.m., FX) — This new series is inspired by true events involving one of America’s wealthiest — and most messed up — families, the Gettys. The series is designed to tell its story over the course of several seasons, spanning the twentieth century. It begins in 1973 with the kidnapping of teenaged John Paul Getty III, heir to the Getty oil fortune. When the kidnappers, the Italian mafia in Rome, try to get a ransom, no one responds. Grandfather J. Paul Getty Sr. (Donald Sutherland) is busy with his harem of mistresses, and J. Paul Getty Jr. (Michael Esper) is not answering the phone. Mom (Hilary Swank) is negotiating with kidnappers, but she’s broke.
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) — Writer Margaret Maron talks about her book “Take Out.”
Call the Midwife (8 p.m., UNC-TV) — In the Season 7 premiere,a single mother plans to give her baby up for adoption, but Trixie fears that her blood type may cause problems for the baby. A second episode airs at 9.
American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — We’re still in auditions. Tonight we'll meet Lee Vasi from Fayetteville.
Instinct (8 p.m., CBS) — Dylan returns to teaching after helping NYPD catch a serial killer, but is called upon again to help Det. Needham solve the murder of a venture capitalist.
Barry (10:30 p.m., HBO) — A new series starring Bill Hader (“Saturday Night Live) as a depressed hitman from the Midwest who tries to start a new life as an actor in Los Angeles. Stephen Root plays Barry’s handler and Henry Winkler is Barry’s acting teacher. This debuts after the Season 5 premiere of “Silicon Valley.”
