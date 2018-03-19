Did Chapel Hill's Rayshun LaMarr make it through Monday's 'The Voice' Battle Round?

Rayshun LaMarr, the Chapel Hill native competing on NBC's "The Voice," got his Battle Round Monday night, going up against a powerhouse from his team, Tish Haynes Keys.

Rayshun and Tish sang "Sweet Thing" by Rufus and Chaka Khan. It was incredible.

Unfortunately, only one of them could stay on Team Adam Levine.

"Your range, Rayshun, I'm like, what? It's so good," said coach Kelly Clarkson after the performance. Kelly said if she had to pick she might pick Tish just because she tends to favor female vocalists and because Tish reminds her of Chaka and Aretha Franklin.

Coach Blake Shelton thought the singers were pretty equal, but called Tish "a phenomenon." Blake told Rayshun that he felt he had more "stepping up to do" to meet Tish, but that he did it.

"Rayshun your voice is really special," coach Alicia Keys told him. "That dance between low and high and strong and soft is really fresh."

But it was ultimately up to coach Adam Levine, who seemed to struggle with the decision.

"I love you both equally," Adam said. "You both should be in this competition and for both of you not to be at this stage would be a crime."

After a pause, Adam delivered his verdict: "The winner of this battle is Rayshun."

Adam said of Rayshun: "There's something about him that's so special, he's just magic to me. Rayshun's got range, he's got emotion, he's got everything."

But Tish fans shouldn't worry too much because Kelly Clarkson "stole" Tish after Adam let her go. Kelly reminded her that she turned her chair for her during the audition. "You shoulda picked me the first time!" Kelly told her.

Rayshun is a cancer survivor who sang "Don't Stop Believin'" in his audition. Get to know more about Rayshun through our interview.

Also from North Carolina

Rayshun isn't the only North Carolina person on "The Voice" this season.

Britton Buchanan of Sanford is on Team Alicia Keys and Molly Stevens of Raleigh is on Team Kelly Clarkson. There's also a contestant from western North Carolina — Jaron Strom of Shelby is on Team Blake Shelton.

We're still waiting for their Battle Rounds.

What's next

Another Battle Round airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on NBC and the Battle Rounds will continue into next week.