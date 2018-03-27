What to Watch on Tuesday: 'Roseanne' is back (and yes, Dan is alive)

Roseanne (8 p.m., ABC)— In the one-hour premiere of this reboot (it counts technically as the Season 10 premiere), Roseanne and Dan (he’s magically un-dead now) adjust to living under the same roof with Darlene and her two children. Meanwhile, Becky decides she’s going to be a surrogate mother to make extra money. With the same cast from the 90s returning, the show is still solidly funny, and doesn't shy away from tackling social issues. In the three episodes I watched, it covers the family divide over the 2016 presidential election, a gender nonconforming grandchild and an addiction to prescription painkillers (the high cost of health care is a running theme). That may sound heavy, but we're talking about the Connors here, so there are plenty of laughs.
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — The last of the Battle Rounds.
Splitting Up Together (9 p.m., ABC) — This new sitcom starring Jenna Fisher ("The Office") is about a husband and wife who decide to divorce but still live together to raise their kids.
Dolores (9 p.m., UNC-TV) — An Independent Lens PBS documentary about activist Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the first farmworkers union with Cesar Chavez. Huerta led the fight for racial and labor justice.
Never miss a local story.
Baskets (10 p.m., FX) — In the Season 3 finale of this Zach Galifianakis series, a family game of Hungry Hungry Hippos ends in tragedy. This has been renewed for a fourth season.
Comments