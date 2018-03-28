What to Watch on Wednesday: Start the final season of 'The Americans' and a new Zach Braff sitcom

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) — It’s the final season, so we only have 10 episodes to say goodbye to the wigs, the cheesy mustaches and the giant sunglasses. In the Season 6 premiere, we’re three years into the future from where we left off last season, with Philip and Elizabeth’s plans to return to Mother Russia thwarted. Elizabeth has taken the lead on missions, with Philip stepping back from spying to run the travel agency. For now. Meanwhile, college student Paige is getting deeper and deeper into the family business (Henry is neatly tucked away at boarding school).
Empire (8 p.m., Fox)— Nurse Claudia (guest star Demi Moore) takes her job to a new level, when she kidnaps Lucious (Terrence Howard).
grown-ish (8 p.m., Freeform) — In the Season 1 finale, Zoey has a big decision to make about her love life and everyone has an opinion about it. This is renewed for a second season.
Alex, Inc. (8:30 p.m., ABC) — This is the new Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) sitcom in which he plays Alex Schuman, a family man who quits his NPR-type job to start his own podcast company. It’s based on the actual podcast “StartUp” from Gimlet Media. It’s part workplace comedy and part family comedy and what I'd call wholesomely sweet. The kids can watch along with you (but I'm not sure they'd want to). Michael Imperioli and Tiya Sircar (“The Good Place”) also star.
Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (9 p.m., E!) — Tyler has to tell former UNC and former NBA star Rick Fox that his father is going to die soon. Also, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi asks for her ex's blessing from beyond the grave.
