WRAL's Greg Fishel: 'I am rested and ready to get back at it'

WRAL meteorologist Greg Fisher returns to the air Thursday night after a nearly two-month medical leave. Fishel will be on the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

The news was posted on the WRAL Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Fishel's temporary departure was announced on Feb. 5, but no reason was given for the medical leave.

Thursday's message from Fishel on Facebook expressed gratitude to viewers and his supportive employer, with Fishel saying he was "rested and ready to get back at it":

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I'm back! Getting ready right now to be doing what I love: the weather at 5PM and 6PM! It has been quite a while since we last laid eyes on each other. In fact ,the last time I was on the air was Groundhog Day Eve, more commonly known as February 1!

Before I go any further, to say that I was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, concern, thoughts, prayers, cards and letters would be the understatement of the century. When I arrived here in June of 1981, I truly had no idea the goldmine I was walking into. How do I define that goldmine? A couple of different ways.

First, there is no better company in the world to work for than Capitol Broadcasting-period, end of discussion. If I can attach one word to my employer, it is integrity with a capital I.

And then there’s all of you that have been so supportive of me for almost 37 years. And you’re under no obligation to be nice to me. You’re nice to me because y’all are just flat out nice people, and I will forever be grateful to my employer as well as all of you for making North Carolina my true home.

I am rested and ready to get back at it. Maybe I can even harness a few snowflakes this weekend! So it’s time to get back on the horse, and not be saddled by anything but positive thoughts. .. and I’ll prove that by pulling in the rains this weekend. As Jackie Gleason once said, 'And Away We Go!'" - Greg

While Fishel was gone, meteorologist Mike Maze took over his duties, handling the weekday 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. Meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth filled in for Maze at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. three days a week, in addition to her normal weekend duties.

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain