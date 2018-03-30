Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in the second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" on Netflix.
Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in the second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" on Netflix. Eric Milner / Netflix
Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in the second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" on Netflix. Eric Milner / Netflix
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Friday: 'Unfortunate Events' back on Netflix, Guy Fieri visits NC coast

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 30, 2018 07:00 AM

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix) - The second season of this remarkable series drops. Neil Patrick Harris returns as Count Olaf, who is still terrorizing the poor Baudelaire orphans, and Patrick Warburton is back as narrator, Lemony Snicket. Guest stars this season will include Nathan Fillion, Allison Williams, Tony Hale and David Alan Grier. If you haven't seen the first season, please watch that first.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (9 p.m., Food) - This is one of a few episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (or Triple D, as it’s known to fans) that has Guy Fieri visiting restaurants in the Wilmington area. In this episode focusing on Latin food, Fieri checks out the Panamanian restaurant Ceviche’s in Wrightsville Beach.

Tanked (9 p.m., Animal Planet) - R&B singer Keyshia Cole gets a saltwater aquarium in her home.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) - The ex-wife of the man who shot Danny reveals how Danny helped save her life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.