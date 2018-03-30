What to Watch on Friday: 'Unfortunate Events' back on Netflix, Guy Fieri visits NC coast

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix) - The second season of this remarkable series drops. Neil Patrick Harris returns as Count Olaf, who is still terrorizing the poor Baudelaire orphans, and Patrick Warburton is back as narrator, Lemony Snicket. Guest stars this season will include Nathan Fillion, Allison Williams, Tony Hale and David Alan Grier. If you haven't seen the first season, please watch that first.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (9 p.m., Food) - This is one of a few episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (or Triple D, as it’s known to fans) that has Guy Fieri visiting restaurants in the Wilmington area. In this episode focusing on Latin food, Fieri checks out the Panamanian restaurant Ceviche’s in Wrightsville Beach.
Tanked (9 p.m., Animal Planet) - R&B singer Keyshia Cole gets a saltwater aquarium in her home.
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) - The ex-wife of the man who shot Danny reveals how Danny helped save her life.
