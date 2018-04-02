Steve Zahn, left, stars as sheriff Jude Ellis in this new drama about war-torn refugees fleeing a war that takes place 180 years in the future.
What to Watch on Monday: ABC's creepy 'The Crossing' plus Knockout Rounds on 'The Voice'

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 02, 2018 07:00 AM

The Crossing (10 p.m., ABC) — A new drama starring Steve Zahn as the sheriff in a small U.S. fishing town where refugees from a war-torn country seek asylum. The twist: the country they are fleeing from is America and the war they are escaping happens in the future. The mystery deepens when the sheriff realizes that one of the new arrivals possesses heightened abilities and is a threat to his town.

Also on tonight . . .

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — The Knockout Rounds start. As in the Battle Rounds, singers will be pitted against each other, but this time they get to sing solo and they often get to pick their song. Coaches choose one singer from each face-off to advance. We still have Britton Buchanan of Sanford and Rayshun LaMarr, a Chapel Hill native, competing.

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — Some folks will also get sent home tonight on “Idol.” We’re watching NC singers Lee Vasi of Fayetteville and Shannon O’Hara of Mooresville.

NCAA Tournament National Championship (9 p.m., TBS) — It's Villanova vs. Michigan — Wildcats vs. Wolverines — in the championship game. You'll get the national broadcast on TBS but the Michigan announcers on TNT and Villanova's crew on truTV. More details — including how to find those channels and details on streaming options — in our March Madness viewing guide.

