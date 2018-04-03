(L-R): Rachel Keller, Dan Stevens and Jeremie Harris in Season 2 of "Legion" on FX.
What to Watch on Tuesday: Season 2 of 'Legion' on FX and more Knockouts on 'The Voice'

By Brooke Cain

April 03, 2018 09:15 AM

Legion (10 p.m., FX) — Unlikely alliances form in the Season 2 premiere, and the search begins for the Shadow King.

Also on tonight . . .

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — Knockouts continue. Past winners Cassadee Pope, Jordan Smith, Chris Blue and Chloe Kohanski return as advisers.

Roseanne (8 p.m., ABC) — Dan tries to help Roseann with her bad knee by getting her an elevator chair.

Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise (9 p.m., UNC-TV) — Interviews and archival footage tell the story of the struggle for black equality, with insights from Jesse Jackson, Nas and Donna Brazile.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!