What to Watch on Tuesday: Season 2 of 'Legion' on FX and more Knockouts on 'The Voice'

Legion (10 p.m., FX) — Unlikely alliances form in the Season 2 premiere, and the search begins for the Shadow King.
Also on tonight . . .
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — Knockouts continue. Past winners Cassadee Pope, Jordan Smith, Chris Blue and Chloe Kohanski return as advisers.
Roseanne (8 p.m., ABC) — Dan tries to help Roseann with her bad knee by getting her an elevator chair.
Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise (9 p.m., UNC-TV) — Interviews and archival footage tell the story of the struggle for black equality, with insights from Jesse Jackson, Nas and Donna Brazile.
