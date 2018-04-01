Lee Vasi of Fayetteville auditioning for "American Idol."
North Carolina contestants sang for 'Solo Night' on 'American Idol.' Did they advance?

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 01, 2018 10:20 PM

Sunday night was Solo Night on "American Idol," with roughly one-third of the singers marked to go home and two North Carolina contestants on the line.

Shannon O'Hara, 17, of Mooresville had some mic trouble to start, but got it all worked out before singing Patty Griffin's "Up To the Mountain."

We didn't get to see Lee Vasi, 20, of Fayetteville, perform on the show, but she was there.

After the performances, the judges divided all of the singers into three rooms, which were either "Yes" or "No" rooms.

Room 1 was a Yes, but we didn't see Lee or Shannon in that room.

Room 2 was a No, but again, no sign of Shannon or Lee.

Room 3 was a Yes, and that's where we find — after a lot of close scrutiny of the crowd shots — Lee and Shannon.

So both Lee and Shannon advance to Monday's big elimination night, where the crowd will be cut down to 24.

The show airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.

