One of our North Carolina contestants on 'American Idol' was eliminated Monday. See the results.

"American Idol" made some deep cuts on Monday night's Final Judgment show, and we watched to see how the two remaining North Carolina artists — Lee Vasi of Fayetteville and Shannon O'Hara of Mooresville — fared.

After a Showcase performance in front of an audience, each singer sat down for a face-to-face with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. That's where they got the news.

20-year-old Vasi, who started performing as a child and played Young Nala in the "Lion King" musical on Broadway, didn't make it through to the Top 24. We didn't get to see Vasi's performance, but we saw a snippet of her meeting with judges. "In certain cases you nailed it, in certain cases it left me wondering, 'Who are you?'" Lionel Richie told Vasi.

O'Hara, 17, strummed the guitar and sang Katy Perry's "Unconditional." The rendition made Perry cry and it was enough to move her on to this coming Sunday's Top 24 Solos show. Perry told her, "You are a sacred, spiritual ninja."

O'Hara has talked on the show about her family's difficult financial situation and hopes her run on "Idol" can mean help for her family.

Since O'Hara hails from the western part of the state, we're going to leave her recaps to our Charlotte Observer colleague Theoden Janes, who is keeping a close eye on her progress. Good luck!





