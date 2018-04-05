(L-R): Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler and Megan Mullally as Karen Walker in NBC's "Will & Grace."
What to Watch on Thursday: Finales for 'Will & Grace' and 'Project Runway All Stars'

By Brooke Cain

April 05, 2018 07:00 AM

Will & Grace (9 p.m., NBC) — In the season finale, Grace’s father and Will’s mother make a surprising and upsetting connection. Also, Jack rebounds from his breakup with a new love, and Karen must decide between her husband and her new lover. Alec Baldwin, Blythe Danner and Robert Klein guest star. The show will return next season (and the season after that).

Also on tonight . . .

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (8 p.m., MTV) — After five years apart, the gang reunites in Miami for a family vacation, but The Situation’s legal issues have put his trip in jeopardy.

Project Runway All Stars (9 p.m., Lifetime) — Guest judges Catherine Zeta-Jones and Zac Posen help out in the season finale.

Scandal (10 p.m., ABC) — Olivia has vowed to turn over a new leaf, but personal turmoil strikes again when Mellie demands that she get rid of Cyrus.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.