What to Watch on Thursday: Finales for 'Will & Grace' and 'Project Runway All Stars'

Will & Grace (9 p.m., NBC) — In the season finale, Grace’s father and Will’s mother make a surprising and upsetting connection. Also, Jack rebounds from his breakup with a new love, and Karen must decide between her husband and her new lover. Alec Baldwin, Blythe Danner and Robert Klein guest star. The show will return next season (and the season after that).
Also on tonight . . .
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (8 p.m., MTV) — After five years apart, the gang reunites in Miami for a family vacation, but The Situation’s legal issues have put his trip in jeopardy.
Project Runway All Stars (9 p.m., Lifetime) — Guest judges Catherine Zeta-Jones and Zac Posen help out in the season finale.
Scandal (10 p.m., ABC) — Olivia has vowed to turn over a new leaf, but personal turmoil strikes again when Mellie demands that she get rid of Cyrus.
Comments