What to Watch on Friday: Seth Rogan's 'Hilarity for Charity' and Guy Fieri back in Wilmington

Seth Rogan’s Hilarity for Charity (Netflix) — Actor Seth Rogan organizes a stand-up, sketch and music event to benefit Alzheimer’s awareness, research and support. The lineup includes Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Chelsea Peretti, Kumail Nanjiani, Jeff Goldblum and others.
College Basketball Awards (8 p.m., ESPN2) — Men and women are honored with a bunch of awards, including John R. Wooden Awards.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (9 p.m., Food) — Guy Fieri is back in Wilmington with a stop at Copper Penny, where “standout sandwiches bring a taste of Philly to the South.”
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD (9 p.m., ABC) — Coulson is forced to team up with surprising allies to save the world.
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) — Erin and her husband face off in court, and Frank deals with an angry police force after the mayor fails to defend it.
