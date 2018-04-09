Britton Buchanan, left, and Rayshun LaMarr will compete in "The Voice" Knockout Rounds on April 9.
Britton Buchanan, left, and Rayshun LaMarr will compete in "The Voice" Knockout Rounds on April 9. Greg Gayne / Tyler Golden NBC
What to Watch on Monday: Our two NC singers compete in Knockout Rounds on 'The Voice'

By Brooke Cain

April 09, 2018 07:00 AM

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC)— The final night of Knockouts will for sure have Britton Buchanan of Sanford and Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (8 p.m., The CW) — In the Season 3 finale, the plan to vanquish Mallus by using the totems doesn’t go as expected, forcing Rip to improvise.

An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) — Part 2 of this three-part ID series continues the story of the death of Kathleen Peterson and her husband Michael Peterson’s conviction for her murder.

The Art of the Shine (10 p.m., UNC-TV) — This quirky Independent Lens documentary is a look at the world of professional shoe shiners. If you miss it tonight, you can watch online at pbs.org starting Tuesday, April 10.

