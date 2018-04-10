What to Watch on Tuesday: Final season of 'New Girl,' Frontline on Trump, Peterson on ID

New Girl (9:30 p.m., Fox) — This almost-canceled sitcom returns for an 8-episode seventh — and final — season, with the premiere picking up three whole years after the Season 6 finale. Tonight, Jess and Nick return from the European book tour for "The Pepperwood Chronicles," and Schmidt and Cece are celebrating their daughter’s third birthday. An even bigger milestone moment for Jess and Nick happens tonight, too.
Elton John: I’m Still Standing (9 p.m., CBS) — A Grammy salute to Elton John featuring Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, Ed Sheeran and many others.
Trump’s Takeover (UNC-TV) — This Frontline documentary from filmmaker Michael Kirk and the team behind "Divided States of America," "Putin’s Revenge" and "The Choice 2016." "Trump's Takeover" investigates President Trump’s high-stakes battle for control of the GOP over the first year of his presidency. The documentary tells the story of Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party — from the perspective of Republican lawmakers and insiders themselves.
An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase (10 p.m., ID) — The final installment of the 3-part series on the death of Durham’s Kathleen Peterson and the murder trial of her husband Michael. If you missed the first two parts, they repeat tonight starting at 8 p.m. Read our interview with Brent Wolgamott (aka "Brad from Raleigh") while you're at it.
