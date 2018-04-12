What to Watch on Thursday: A comic book turns 'Young Sheldon' into a rebel

Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m., CBS) — Mary bans Sheldon from reading a mature comic book and Sheldon decides it’s time to stop living under Mary’s thumb.
Also on tonight . . .
Speaking the Unspeakable (7 p.m., WRAL) — Renee Chou narrates this WRAL documentary about child sex abuse through the story of Knight Chamberlain and his brother Michael, who were both assaulted as children (Knight by a stranger and Michael by a Catholic priest in Brevard, N.C.). The documentary covers common characteristics of child sexual abuse, the guilt and shame felt by survivors, the fear of speaking out, the pain of keeping it secret, and the manipulation of abusers use to ensure their victims’ silence.
Station 19 (9 p.m., ABC) — A bit of a “Grey’s Anatomy” crossover (again) with Miranda Bailey visiting Ben at work and meeting his coworkers for the first time.
Chicago Fire (10 p.m., NBC) — The FBI takes over the firehouse for an undercover mission, and Casey and Severide volunteer to assist with the investigation.
