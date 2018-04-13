What to Watch on Friday: Netflix reboots 'Lost in Space' and gets a sweeter 'Chef's Table'

Lost in Space (Netflix) — A reimagining of the 1960s science fiction series starring Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall and Max Jenkins. Set 30 years in the future when space colonization is a reality, the Robinson family decides to set off to make a new life in a better world. But wen they’re torn off course en route to their space home, they must try to survive in a dangerous alien environment.
Chef’s Table: Pastry (Netflix) — This spinoff of the acclaimed “Chef’s Table” series focuses on the world’s most renowned pastry chefs: Christina Tosi of Milk Bar (US), Corrado Assenza of Caffe Ficilia (Italy), Jordi Roca of El Celler de Can Roca (Spain) and Will Goldfarb of Room4Dessert (Indonesia).
Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) — Jane and Rafael find themselves in a less than ideal living situation as they try to save money.
