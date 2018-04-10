WTVD investigative reporter leaves for anchor position in Georgia

WTVD investigative reporter Stephanie Lopez has left the station for a weekday morning anchor position in Augusta, Georgia.
Lopez, a Miami native, is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate who worked at ABC11 as an intern and then started full-time in 2015 as a multimedia investigative reporter.
Lopez shared the news about her departure and new position on her Twitter account last week. On April 4, Lopez tweeted, "Today was my last day at @ABC11_WTVD & I'm going to miss all of you! I'm starting a new role as weekday morning anchor @WFXGFOX54. Thank you for welcoming me into your homes!"
On Facebook on April 7, Lopez shared a Fox 54 post welcoming her to the new morning team.
