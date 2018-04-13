TV's Savannah Chrisley – in Raleigh on Sunday – talks about dating (and ditching) Duke hoops star

Savannah Chrisley isn't 100 percent on board with the whole "psychic medium" thing, but she has to admit that Tyler Henry, star of the E! series "Hollywood Medium," did get a few things right when she met with him in late September last year.

Like, how she probably needed to cut loose her ex-Duke University basketball player boyfriend, Luke Kennard.

Twenty-year-old Savannah, who stars on the USA show "Chrisley Knows Best" along with father Todd Chrisley and the rest of her immediate family, appeared on the first episode of the current season of "Hollywood Medium," where Tyler "connected" with her deceased grandfather. After relaying some memories about a long-ago fishing trip, Savannah's grandfather offered some romantic advice.

"Basically the gist with this is they’re having me acknowledge that in order to move forward in a way that's fulfilling romantically, we either have to fish or cut bait," Tyler told her. "And that might be on both sides. And the feeling is, if we’re not game, then it’s letting go of that individual's energy. ... Just 'conclude it' basically is the way it comes in."

Watching all of this from another room is Savannah's dad, who adds, "She is having trouble letting go of someone."

Savannah responds to Tyler's message. “Definitely cutting bait on one. Cuttin' it.”

Speaking to Savannah during a phone interview recently — she was promoting her appearance at this weekend's Southern Women's Show in Raleigh — we had to know: was it Luke her grandfather was talking about through Tyler?

"Yes, it was," Savannah confirms, adding that her session with Tyler was "definitely an interesting experience."

'I was one of many'

Savannah has spoken before about her short but public relationship with the former Duke player (and "Frozen" expert). The two started dating in May 2017, going Instagram Official in June after Kennard was selected as an NBA first round draft pick by the Detroit Pistons.

Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard in a now-deleted Instagram photo. Luke Kennard/Instagram

When the two parted ways in August (before the Tyler meeting about letting go of an "individual's energy"), Savannah's statement to the media hinted at an infidelity. "It was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one," the statement read in part.

She elaborated in our recent interview, saying her decision to get out of the relationship was about respecting herself.

"That is a phase of my life that I'm completely out of and over," she said. "One thing I speak on is women respecting themselves and accepting less than they deserve. For me, I was in a relationship where I was one of many. And when that was found out, I stepped away. I had to respect myself enough — even though it hurt — I had to respect myself because I knew it would be a lifetime heartache."

Kennard did not respond to requests for comment made through his agent.

Dating athletes

In the beginning, the Chrisleys were high on Luke.

The same month the couple went public, Todd — famous for being extremely picky about the men Savannah dates — gave an interview to E! and gushed about what a great guy Luke was.

"We love him," Todd said. "He's a good, decent, honest, honorable young man. He's very strong and committed to his faith ... the sweetest kid in the world. He is the most humble, kind, decent human being."

When asked if he was worried about his daughter dating a professional athlete, Todd said, "We're OK with Luke because we don't think he will step outside of his faith."

Savannah is dating a professional athlete once again — Anaheim Ducks hockey player Nic Kerdiles — but she said this time, it's different. For one thing, Nic is more mature, she said.

"I will say so far, so good," she said. "He's 24, so he's older than Luke. He played for Team USA when he was 15 and 16, so he has definitely matured a lot faster and had to grow up a lot faster, which is obvious."

Savannah to meet with fans in Raleigh

At this weekend's Southern Women's Show in Raleigh, Savannah will talk about empowerment for women, meet with fans, answer questions and take photos.

Of course, she'll talk about "Chrisley Knows Best" and other projects, or whatever her fans are interested in knowing. Her clothing line Faith Over Fear is on hold while she focuses on the show, and she has her own untitled spinoff series in the works. She's also hoping to start her own cosmetics and makeup line soon.

What you won't get at the show is a cameo appearance from dad. Savannah said even though Todd still keeps a very close watch on his brood, she does all of her public appearances alone.

"You will also see this upcoming season that he has let go and we live on our own," Savannah said. "I live my own life at this point."

Southern Women's Show

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: N.C. State Fairgrounds Exposition Center, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh

Cost: Adults $12 at the door ($10 in advance online); $6 for ages 6-12; free for children under the age of 6

Info: southernshows.com/wra