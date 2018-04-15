What to Watch on Sunday: Scotty McCreery returns to 'American Idol'

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — Our Season 10 "American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery is rumored to be making a guest appearance on tonight's show. McCreery tweeted last week: "Have you enjoyed watching the new season of @AmericanIdol so far? I have! Tune in this Sunday and you just might see a familiar face (hint hint!)"
Also on . . .
The Problem with Apu (7 p.m., truTV)— This excellent documentary from Hari Kondabolu about the problematic Indian character on “The Simpsons” TV show gets a repeat thanks to the tone-deaf response from the animated Fox series last week. This is worth watching.
Country Music Awards (8 p.m., CBS) — The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards is hosted by Reba McEntire with performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Bryan.
Breaking Homicide (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) — A new true crime cold case series that pairs former police sergeant Derrick Levasseur with forensic pathologist Kris Mohandie to investigate unsolved murders in cities and small towns across America. The first episode looks at the murder of Michelle Norris in Rhode Island. The duo comes to North Carolina for next week’s episode. Stay tuned.
Lethal Admirer (8 p.m., Lifetime) — A woman moves across the country to rebuild her life, but meets an old colleague who at first seems to become a close friend, but later begins to sabotage everything in her life.
The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) — In the Season 8 finale, the communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.
James Comey Interview (10 p.m., ABC) — The former FBI director is interviewed by George Stephanopoulos.
