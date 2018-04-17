U.S. Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain (R-AZ) speaks at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio October 30, 2008.
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain (R-AZ) speaks at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio October 30, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
It's must read television!

What to Watch on Tuesday: Frontline tackles the McCain-Trump relationship, more 'Voice' playoffs

By Brooke Cain

April 17, 2018 07:30 AM

Frontline: McCain (10 p.m., PBS/UNC-TV) — This look at the complicated relationship between Sen. John McCain and President Donald Trump includes McCain’s life and politics, from his experience in Vietnam to his vote against the Republican health care bill.

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — The 20 artists who haven’t yet made it to the Top 12 perform tonight (and tomorrow night) in hopes of making the cut.

Black Lightning (9 p.m., The CW) — The aftermath of a showdown with Black Lightning leaves everyone reeling in the Season 1 finale.

