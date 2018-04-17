What to Watch on Tuesday: Frontline tackles the McCain-Trump relationship, more 'Voice' playoffs

Frontline: McCain (10 p.m., PBS/UNC-TV) — This look at the complicated relationship between Sen. John McCain and President Donald Trump includes McCain’s life and politics, from his experience in Vietnam to his vote against the Republican health care bill.
Also on tonight . . .
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — The 20 artists who haven’t yet made it to the Top 12 perform tonight (and tomorrow night) in hopes of making the cut.
Black Lightning (9 p.m., The CW) — The aftermath of a showdown with Black Lightning leaves everyone reeling in the Season 1 finale.
Comments