Katie Couric, left, talks with Mohamed AbuTaleb in Raleigh. National Geographic/Ben McKeown
It's must read television!

What to Watch on Wednesday: Katie Couric's report on Muslims brings her to Raleigh

By Brooke Cain

April 18, 2018 07:30 AM

America Inside Out with Katie Couric (10 p.m., National Geographic) — The second installment of Couric’s 6-part series examining some of the most divisive issues in our country looks at Muslims in America. The report brings Couric to Raleigh to visit a Muslim community reeling from what they believe to be a tragic hate crime: the 2015 murder of Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha and her sister Razan. Read our interview with Couric about her time working this story in Raleigh.

Also on tonight . . .

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — A third night of the live playoff rounds, which will get us down to the top 12 artists for next week. Tonight the remaining artists perform. Four singers with the top votes advance, and the coaches each pick one from their team to move on. Voting tonight is "real-time," which means you have to vote during the broadcast. Here are the details on how that works.

Ice Bridge: The Impossible Journey (8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) — A new special challenges scientists’ long-held theory about the first humans to inhabit America — where they originated and how and when they arrived.

Bill Nye: Science Guy (10 p.m., UNC-TV) — A nationally acclaimed POV documentary on Bill Nye, who has started taking on those who deny the importance of science, from creationist Ken Ham to climate change skeptic Joe Bastardi.

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) — Philip shares some stunning news with Henry.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.