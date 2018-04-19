What to Watch on Thursday: Will the Gladiators go down in the 'Scandal' series finale?

Scandal (10 p.m., ABC) — In the series finale of “Scandal,” the Gladiators make the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring down Cyrus and Jake. If we can believe what last week's episode was steering us toward, it looks like Olivia and the whole gang could be headed to prison — coming clean on all their past misdeeds so that Truth can save the Republic. But we know Shonda Rhimes loves a big ole twist, so who knows. Not to be missed!
Also on tonight . . .
Jay Leno’s Garage (10 p.m., CNBC) — In the Season 4 premiere, Leno helps musician James Taylor reunite with the the car from “Two Lane Blacktop.”
SWAT (10 p.m., CBS) — Hondo confronts his resentment toward his ailing father when he and his sister try to convince their dad he’s no longer well enough to live alone.
