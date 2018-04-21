What to Watch on Saturday: Peabody Award-winning documentary 'Indivisible'

Indivisible (8 p.m., Fuse) — This documentary chronicling the lives of three undocumented immigrants fighting for a pathway to citizenship just won a Peabody Award, so Fuse gives us an encore. Background information from UnidosUS will appear during the broadcast.





Trading Spaces (8 p.m., TLC) — A son and his parents redesign each other’s massive master bedrooms. In one case, a designer experiences some push back with a proposed change that could jeopardize family ties. Be sure to read our recent interview with "Trading Spaces" designer Vern Yip.

Ransom (8 p.m., CBS) — Eric and Oliver plunge into a world of espionage when a CIA spy disguised as an American diamond broker is kidnapped in Vienna.

The Zoo (9 p.m., Animal Planet) — A pregnant African wild dog has the staff anxiously preparing for the big day.

