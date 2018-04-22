Evan Rachel Wood, left, and James Marsden in the Season 2 premiere of "Westworld" on HBO.
What to Watch on Sunday: HBO has new 'Westworld,' ID channel tackles a local unsolved murder

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 22, 2018 07:30 AM

Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) — The hosts are awake in the Season 2 premiere, looking to reclaim the liberties they believe they once had. Raleigh’s Evan Rachel Wood returns as Dolores Abernathy. Polygon has a good overview of the first part of the second season.

Also on tonight

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV)Heather Bell Adams talks about the book “Maranatha Road.”

Symphony For Our World (8 p.m., National Geographic) — A special dedicated to Planet Earth that pairs the artistry of an original symphony composed by Bleeding Fingers with the science of stunning National Geographic natural history footage.

I Killed My BFF: The Preacher’s Daughter (8 p.m., Lifetime) — In this Lifetime movie, Libby is the perfect preacher’s daughter until she becomes convinced that Rae is the devil and needs to be punished for an accident. When Rae’s daughter shows up, Libby tries to pull her away from the mother and into the church.

Breaking Homicide (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) — In this two-hour program, investigators Derrick LLL and Kris LLL visit Chapel Hill to delve into the unsolved murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth. Hedgepeth was found by her roommate on the morning of Sept. 7, 2012, bludgeoned to death. The investigators use the latest technology to test theories and hone in on who they think is the strongest person of interest.

Into the Badlands (10 p.m., AMC) — In the Season 3 premiere, Sunny returns to the Badlands seeking a cure for his son Henry.

