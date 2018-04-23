What to Watch on Monday: Theme Week starts on 'The Voice,' Top 10 revealed on 'Idol'

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — The Top 12 — which includes Sanford native Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr — perform on the first Theme Night. The theme tonight is “Story of the Song,” for which singers will sing songs that have inspired them. It's a voting night — and things go back to normal tonight — so make sure you know how all that works.

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — Over on “Idol,” the Top 10 singers are revealed. No North Carolina people are left.

Look & See: Wendell Berry’s Kentucky (10 p.m., UNC-TV/PBS) — Independent Lens brings this documentary to PBS — the story of what happens throughout a year in the farming cycle, with farmers and community members discussing agrarian life.

