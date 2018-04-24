Antonio Banderas stars as Pablo Picasso in Season 2 of National Geographic’s "Genius."
Antonio Banderas stars as Pablo Picasso in Season 2 of National Geographic’s "Genius." National Geographic/Dusan Martincek
Antonio Banderas stars as Pablo Picasso in Season 2 of National Geographic’s "Genius." National Geographic/Dusan Martincek
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Tuesday: Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso in Nat Geo's 'Genius'

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 24, 2018 07:30 AM

Genius: Picasso (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel) — This anthology series premieres its second season, which chronicles the life of Pablo Picasso (Season 1 was about Albert Einstein and Season 3 will cover Mary Shelley, the author of "Frankenstein"). Antonio Banderas plays the troubled artist (Alex Rich portrays Picasso as a young man), with the first episode tracing the threat of fascism in Spain and young Pablo rejecting traditional painting to search for his own voice. A second episode at 10 covers Picasso’s relationship with photographer Dora Maar (Samantha Colley) and his first trip to Paris. There are 10 episodes in all.

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — It’s an elimination night, so I hope you voted for our local guys — Sanford native Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr. Maroon Five performs.

The 100 (9 p.m., The CW) — In the Season 5 premiere, Clarke struggles to survive on a desolate, scorched Earth while her friends in space come across a beacon of hope.

  Comments  

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.