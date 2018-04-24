What to Watch on Tuesday: Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso in Nat Geo's 'Genius'

Genius: Picasso (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel) — This anthology series premieres its second season, which chronicles the life of Pablo Picasso (Season 1 was about Albert Einstein and Season 3 will cover Mary Shelley, the author of "Frankenstein"). Antonio Banderas plays the troubled artist (Alex Rich portrays Picasso as a young man), with the first episode tracing the threat of fascism in Spain and young Pablo rejecting traditional painting to search for his own voice. A second episode at 10 covers Picasso’s relationship with photographer Dora Maar (Samantha Colley) and his first trip to Paris. There are 10 episodes in all.
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — It’s an elimination night, so I hope you voted for our local guys — Sanford native Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr. Maroon Five performs.
The 100 (9 p.m., The CW) — In the Season 5 premiere, Clarke struggles to survive on a desolate, scorched Earth while her friends in space come across a beacon of hope.
Comments