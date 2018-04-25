The new "NOVA Wonders" series premieres with a look at how animals talk to each other.
What to Watch on Wednesday: New 'NOVA Wonders' and fresh episodes of 'Handmaid's Tale'

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 25, 2018 07:30 AM

NOVA Wonders (9 p.m., PBS/UNC-TV) — This new "NOVA" series premieres with a look at how animals talk to each other, from spider thumps and mice mating songs to signals among chimps.

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) — Hulu drops the first two episodes of the second season of this award-winning series. Season 2 will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

Code Black (10 p.m., CBS) — In the Season 3 premiere, the doctors race to save a girl caught in the crossfire of a shoot-out.

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) — As the summit fast approaches, Elizabeth enlists Philip’s help for a mission that could yield game-changing intel. We're at Episode 5, so we're halfway to the end.

America Inside Out (10 p.m., National Geographic) — Katie Couric explores the many ways that technology upends people’s lives.

