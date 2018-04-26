What to Watch on Thursday: A new season of 'Quantico' and the first round of NFL Draft

Quantico (10 p.m., ABC) — In the Season 3 premiere, Alex is forced to abandon her idyllic life in Italy when Ryan persuades her to help him rescue Shelby from a notorious arms dealer.
Also on tonight . . .
2018 NFL Draft (8 p.m., Fox and ESPN)— Round 1 of the 83rd annual NFL draft from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
RuPaul’s Drag Race (8 p.m., VH1) — The queens have to produce their very own Drag Con panels on makeup, hair and body. Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon, the husband and wife duo behind the Oscar-nominated film “The Big Sick,” are guest judges.
