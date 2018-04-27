A 1959 Barbie shown in the Hulu original documentary "Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie."
What to Watch on Friday: 'Rethinking Barbie' on Hulu and remembering Bobby Kennedy on Netflix

By Brooke Cain

April 27, 2018 07:30 AM

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu) — This documentary explores 60 years of women in popular culture through the lens of this 11.5-inch plastic doll. It has interviews with Gloria Steinem and Roxane Gay plus Mattel insiders and cultural historians.

Bobby Kennedy for President (Netflix) — A four-part documentary series using rare and never-before-seen archival footage to transport us to the turbulent time and to remind the nation what it lost when Robert Kennedy was killed. Directed by Dawn Porter.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (9 p.m., Food) — Guy Fieri’s third episode of the season featuring a Wilmington restaurant will likely stop in at Something Fishy. I can personally attest to the deliciousness of this no-frills, southern-fried seafood joint.

Live from Lincoln Center (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) performs.

