What to Watch on Friday: 'Rethinking Barbie' on Hulu and remembering Bobby Kennedy on Netflix

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu) — This documentary explores 60 years of women in popular culture through the lens of this 11.5-inch plastic doll. It has interviews with Gloria Steinem and Roxane Gay plus Mattel insiders and cultural historians.
Bobby Kennedy for President (Netflix) — A four-part documentary series using rare and never-before-seen archival footage to transport us to the turbulent time and to remind the nation what it lost when Robert Kennedy was killed. Directed by Dawn Porter.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (9 p.m., Food) — Guy Fieri’s third episode of the season featuring a Wilmington restaurant will likely stop in at Something Fishy. I can personally attest to the deliciousness of this no-frills, southern-fried seafood joint.
Live from Lincoln Center (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) performs.
