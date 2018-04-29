Claire Danes, left, as Carrie Mathison and Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson in Season 7 of "Homeland."
What to Watch on Sunday: 'Homeland' season finale and Disney Night on 'American Idol'

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 29, 2018 07:30 AM

Homeland (9 p.m., Showtime) — Carrie and Saul’s mission doesn’t go as planned in the Season 7 finale. Meanwhile, Elizabethe Keane fights for her presidency.

Also on . . .

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — The Top 10 perform on “Disney Night.” Yay, ABC Synergy.

Golden State Killer Caught (8 p.m., Investigation Discovery) — An update on the People Magazine Investigates special includes this week’s arrest of a suspect believed to be one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history.

Good Witch (9 p.m., Hallmark) — In the Season 4 premiere, Abigail helps Sam search for the perfect engagement ring for Cassie — a legendary Merriwick heirloom thought to be lost forever.

