Josh Norman is partnering with dance professional Sharna Burgess for what's being billed as "the most competitive season of 'Dancing with the Stars' ever."
What to Watch on Monday: 'Dancing with the Stars' premiere features former Carolina Panther

By Brooke Cain

April 30, 2018 07:30 AM

Dancing with the Stars (8 p.m., ABC) — Season 26 premieres with a lineup pairing professional athletes with professional dancers. This includes Josh Norman, the ex-Carolina Panthers cornerback currently playing for the Washington Redskins.

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — The Top 11 singers perform songs picked for them by their fans. We’ll get to see Sanford native Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr perform.

True Conviction (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — This Independent Lens documentary tells the story of three exonerated men in Dallas who spent decades wrongfully imprisoned, but now on a mission to free other innocent people still behind bars.

