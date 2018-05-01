What to Watch on Tuesday: Elimination night on 'The Voice' and tension on 'blackish'

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — We get the vote results from last night’s performances. Nine artists will be revealed to be safe with votes, and the bottom two will have to sing for an “instant save” from Twitter voters. One will be eliminated. Adam Levine and Alicia Keys will also perform with their teams, so that means we get to see our locals — Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr (Team Adam) and Sanford native Britton Buchanan (Team Alicia) — perform again tonight.
blackish (9 p.m., ABC) — Tensions are high between Dre and Bow as their contractor arrives to remodel the kitchen.
Genius: Picasso (10 p.m., National Geographic) — Picasso meets his great love Francoise Gilot.
Comments