Roseanne Barr and Katie Couric in an episode of "America Inside Out" on the National Geographic Channel. National Geographic/Megan Spelman
What to Watch on Wednesday: Katie Couric show examines white anxiety in America

May 02, 2018 07:30 AM

America Inside Out with Katie Couric (10 p.m., National Geographic Channel) — Katie Couric examines the argument that anxiety among the white working class is fueling the political and cultural divide in the United States. This show has previously covered the removal of Confederate monuments and it spent time in Raleigh for a report on being Muslim in America.

Also on tonight . . .

Hollywood Medium (9 p.m., E!)— Tyler connects “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice to her recently deceased mother.

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) — A sudden assignment pulls Elizabeth away from her family at a crucial moment.

