Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan in the Season 7 finale of "Call the Midwife" on PBS.
What to Watch on Sunday: Season finales for 'Call the Midwife' and 'Last Man on Earth'

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

May 06, 2018 07:30 AM

Call the Midwife (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — The team prepares for Sister Monica Joan's birthday, and expectant mothers flood Nonnatus House when a maternity home closes in the Season 7 finale. This will be back for Season 8.

Vida (8:30 p.m., Starz) — A new series exploring identity, culture, gender and sexuality through the lens of a Latinx family and their community.

Last Man on Earth (9:30 p.m., Fox) — After discovering hidden dangers in their mansion, the group decides to move to another location in the Season 4 finale. No word yet on renewal.

I’m Dying Up Here (10 p.m., Showtime) — In the Season 2 premiere, Goldie looks to expand her comedy empire with the help of a friend, while her estranged daughter Amanda resurfaces.

