'The Voice' names its Top 10. Find out if our local singers made the cut.

It's Tuesday so that means it's elimination night on NBC's "The Voice."
The Top 11 singers performed songs chosen by fans on Monday night, and that worked out well for both of our locals — especially for Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr, who sang Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness." It felt like a song Rayshun was born to sing.
Sanford native Britton Buchanan got pushed out of his comfort zone on Monday. The "old soul" who loves himself a classic, got handed a current pop hit: Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." Britton dedicated the song to his girlfriend — gulp! — former fellow "Voice" contestant Livia Faith (they met during Battle Rounds and both ended up on Team Alicia Keys).
Before we get to who went home tonight and who made it to the Top 10, let's recap Monday's performances.
Raysun tries a little tenderness
Rayshun was in the bottom two last week and had to sing for an "instant save" from fans on Twitter. This week he showed voters how nuts they are, by slaying Redding's soul classic.
"I think the fans picked the perfect song for me because I need a moment right now," Rayshun said during rehearsal. "It’s one of those songs where you need to dig deep."
Rayshun's coach Adam Levine said the song epitomizes who Rayshun is as a person and as an artist.
"He’s got the spirit of an Otis inside him," Adam said. "He thrives doing this song in a way people are going to relate to."
Rayshun expressed love to "the whole Rayshun Nation," for their love and support. He also face-timed with a fan who relates to Rayshun's story as a cancer survivor and who said she finds strength in his music.
The energetic performance was maybe Rayshun's best yet. I got chills.
Here's what his coach said: "Last week this dude was in the bottom two (crowd boos). Tonight he is number one (crowd cheers). And that’s the first time in the history of the show when the coaches all stood up before you were even finished with the song. You’re unbelievable, you’re unstoppable. I love you man! That was incredible."
A perfect song for Britton's new love
Britton started his segment Monday night by expressing his gratitude to his fans.
"This recognition is a blessing," he said. "A kid who has never been to a party now has fans. It’s crazy."
Britton then talked about how he and girlfriend Livia met.
"I was nervous to ask her out," he said. "I'm not a lady's man at all. I sent her chocolate-covered strawberries and left her a message and I was very happy that she said yes. She was very happy with the chocolate-covered strawberries."
Britton's coach advised him to skip playing the guitar for this song, because it would make his stripped-down performance more intimate and more powerful.
Afterward, coach Alicia praised his performance.
“You ain't no joke Britton," Alicia said. "You are not a joke. It is not a game when you touch that stage. As you witnessed, there’s no bells, there’s no whistles, there’s no flashy lights. It’s just you and your voice and your music and your passion and your power. And in your quietness, you’re even more powerful. Congratulations — you murdered it."
Tuesday's elimination show
Tuesday’s show started with two singers announced as safe: Pryor Baird from Team Blake Shelton and our own Britton Buchanan from Team Alicia Keys.
The local momentum kept rolling with the third person announced safe: Rayshun LaMarr from Team Adam Levine. Redemption!
Rayshun got to perform with coach Adam Levine and the rest of his teammates in a group performance of Coldplay’s “The Scientist.” Umm, it’s a tough song.
A little later, Team Alicia sang the Rolling Stones classic "Gimme Shelter," opened by Britton, who also played guitar. It was a great performance by everyone. That is a super strong team.
Here's the Top 10
▪ Britton Buchanan (Team Alicia)
▪ Rayshun LaMarr (Team Adam)
▪ Pryor Baird (Team Blake)
▪ Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly)
▪ Spensha Baker (Team Blake)
▪ Jackie Verna (Team Adam)
▪ Jackie Foster (Team Alicia)
▪ Kyla Jade (Team Blake)
▪ Kaleb Lee (Team Kelly)
▪ Christiana Danielle (Team Alicia)
