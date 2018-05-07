Bear Grylls, left, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."
What to Watch on Monday: Joseph Gordon-Levitt milks a camel with Bear Grylls

By Brooke Cain

May 07, 2018 07:30 AM

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (10 p.m., NBC) — Bear and Joseph Gordon-Levitt navigate Kenya’s terrain, which includes battling a crocodile for dinner and milking a camel for hydration.

Also on tonight . . .

The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet (6:30 p.m., E!) — It’s the fashion event of the year and E! has the Red Carpet coverage.

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — We’re down to the Top 10 — and we still have Sanford’s Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill’s Rayshun LaMarr — plus we get another theme: it's Challenge Week. Don’t forget to vote tonight.

James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction (10 p.m., AMC) — George Lucas, Zoe Saldana, Jeff Goldblum and others imagine what waits in outer space and how those discoveries will change who humans are.

