What to Watch on Monday: Joseph Gordon-Levitt milks a camel with Bear Grylls

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (10 p.m., NBC) — Bear and Joseph Gordon-Levitt navigate Kenya’s terrain, which includes battling a crocodile for dinner and milking a camel for hydration.
Also on tonight . . .
The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet (6:30 p.m., E!) — It’s the fashion event of the year and E! has the Red Carpet coverage.
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — We’re down to the Top 10 — and we still have Sanford’s Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill’s Rayshun LaMarr — plus we get another theme: it's Challenge Week. Don’t forget to vote tonight.
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction (10 p.m., AMC) — George Lucas, Zoe Saldana, Jeff Goldblum and others imagine what waits in outer space and how those discoveries will change who humans are.
