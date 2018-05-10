(L-R): Annie Potts, Iain Armitage and Wallace Shawn in the CBS sitcom "Young Sheldon."
What to Watch on Thursday: Finales for 'Young Sheldon,' 'Atlanta' and more

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

May 10, 2018 07:30 AM

Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m., CBS) — In the Season 1 finale, Meemaw is pursued by gentleman callers and is forced to set ground rules when Sheldon interferes. We also get season finales tonight for “The Big Bang Theory” (8 p.m.) and “Mom” (9 p.m.).

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) — As Gotham falls into complete anarchy, a team of unlikely heroes steps up to save it.

Prince Harry’s Story: Four Royal Weddings (9 p.m., National Geographic) — A special tracing Harry’s journey from a childhood touched by grief through his active service as a soldier.

Atlanta (10 p.m., FX) — In the Season 2 finale, Earn (Donald Glover) learns that sometimes you have to follow the money, but feelings can hold you back.

