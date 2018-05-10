What to Watch on Thursday: Finales for 'Young Sheldon,' 'Atlanta' and more

Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m., CBS) — In the Season 1 finale, Meemaw is pursued by gentleman callers and is forced to set ground rules when Sheldon interferes. We also get season finales tonight for “The Big Bang Theory” (8 p.m.) and “Mom” (9 p.m.).
Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) — As Gotham falls into complete anarchy, a team of unlikely heroes steps up to save it.
Prince Harry’s Story: Four Royal Weddings (9 p.m., National Geographic) — A special tracing Harry’s journey from a childhood touched by grief through his active service as a soldier.
Atlanta (10 p.m., FX) — In the Season 2 finale, Earn (Donald Glover) learns that sometimes you have to follow the money, but feelings can hold you back.
Comments