What to Watch on Monday: The Top 8 perform on 'The Voice' plus more season finales

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — The Top 8 perform solo and in duets tonight. And our local guys — Sanford native Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr — are still in this. Tomorrow, four singers go home, so tonight you must vote, vote, vote.
Lucifer (8 p.m., Fox) — In the Season 3 finale, Chloe and Lucifer work to take down a killer after a shocking death.
Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) — An armed robbery at the donut shop prompts Arthur, Franco and Sofia to make life-changing decisions in the Season 2 finale.
The Resident (9 p.m., Fox) — In a final and drastic attempt to save Nic in the Season 1 finale, Conrad calls in a favor.
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (10 p.m., NBC) — Keri Russell (“Felicity,” “The Americans”) journeys with Bear through the Canary Islands, where they eat undigested seeds from a pigeon carcass.
