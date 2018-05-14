Britton Buchanan, left, and Rayshun LaMarr on "The Voice."
What to Watch on Monday: The Top 8 perform on 'The Voice' plus more season finales

By Brooke Cain

May 14, 2018 07:30 AM

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — The Top 8 perform solo and in duets tonight. And our local guys — Sanford native Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr — are still in this. Tomorrow, four singers go home, so tonight you must vote, vote, vote.

Lucifer (8 p.m., Fox) — In the Season 3 finale, Chloe and Lucifer work to take down a killer after a shocking death.

Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) — An armed robbery at the donut shop prompts Arthur, Franco and Sofia to make life-changing decisions in the Season 2 finale.

The Resident (9 p.m., Fox) — In a final and drastic attempt to save Nic in the Season 1 finale, Conrad calls in a favor.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (10 p.m., NBC) — Keri Russell (“Felicity,” “The Americans”) journeys with Bear through the Canary Islands, where they eat undigested seeds from a pigeon carcass.

