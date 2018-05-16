What to Watch on Wednesday: A night of finales, with updates on renewals

Blacklist (8 p.m., NBC) — In the Season 5 finale, Liz and Red face off in a climactic race to find a Blacklister in possession of the duffel bag of bones. This is renewed.
Riverdale (8 p.m., The CW) — Veronica stays one step ahead after uncovering Hiram’s latest scheme in the Season 2 finale. Renewed.
The Goldbergs (8 p.m., ABC) — We get season finales across the ABC schedule tonight. “Goldbergs” is renewed. “Alex Inc” (8:30) is canceled. “Modern Family” (9 p.m.) is renewed. “American Housewife” (9:30) is renewed. And the drama “Designated Survivor” (10 p.m.) is canceled.
SEAL Team (9 p.m., CBS) — After Jason lies about his concussion to get cleared for combat, he and the team plan a final mission to avenge Echo Team’s deaths in the Season 1 finale. This is also renewed.
