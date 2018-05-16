John Waters, left, as himself, and James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington in the season finale of "The Blacklist" on NBC.
John Waters, left, as himself, and James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington in the season finale of "The Blacklist" on NBC. Will Hart/NBC
John Waters, left, as himself, and James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington in the season finale of "The Blacklist" on NBC. Will Hart/NBC
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: A night of finales, with updates on renewals

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

May 16, 2018 07:30 AM

Blacklist (8 p.m., NBC) — In the Season 5 finale, Liz and Red face off in a climactic race to find a Blacklister in possession of the duffel bag of bones. This is renewed.

Riverdale (8 p.m., The CW) — Veronica stays one step ahead after uncovering Hiram’s latest scheme in the Season 2 finale. Renewed.

The Goldbergs (8 p.m., ABC) — We get season finales across the ABC schedule tonight. “Goldbergs” is renewed. “Alex Inc” (8:30) is canceled. “Modern Family” (9 p.m.) is renewed. “American Housewife” (9:30) is renewed. And the drama “Designated Survivor” (10 p.m.) is canceled.

SEAL Team (9 p.m., CBS) — After Jason lies about his concussion to get cleared for combat, he and the team plan a final mission to avenge Echo Team’s deaths in the Season 1 finale. This is also renewed.

  Comments  

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.