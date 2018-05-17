What to Watch on Thursday: Finales include 'Gotham' - but will it return?

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) — In the Season 4 finale, Jeremiah warns Gordon of more destruction coming Gotham’s way. After much negotiation — and after a ton of outcry from passionate "Gotham" fans — Fox has renewed this for a fifth and final season.
Supernatural (8 p.m., The CW) — Sam and Dean continue to be tested in the battle between good and evil in the Season 13 finale. “Arrow” also has its Season 6 finale tonight. Both shows are renewed.
Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) — In the Season 14 finale, doctors at the hospital try to balance life and work. Renewed.
Life in Pieces (9 p.m., CBS) — in the one-hour Season 3 finale, Sophia wants to get a second piercing in her ear, and Tim and Heather plan a surprise birthday party for Samantha. Renewed.
Station 19 (9 p.m., ABC) — In the Season 1 finale, Ben reaches a new milestone and receives something from the crew. This new Shonda Rhimes drama is renewed.
S.W.A.T. (10 p.m., CBS) — In the Season 1 finale, a fake 911 call puts Hondo and the SWAT team on the hunt to stop bombing attacks. This is renewed.
