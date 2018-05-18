What to Watch on Friday: 'Once Upon a Time' ends forevermore

Once Upon a Time (8 p.m., ABC) — In this show’s series finale, Regina realizes the only hope to stop Wish Rumple’s evil plan is by turning Wish Henry from his path for vengeance.

MasterChef Junior (8 p.m., Fox) — A winner is named in the Season 14 finale of the kid's version of this show. The series will return.

Blindspot (8 p.m., NBC) — In the Season 3 finale, Jane and Weller hunt Roman back to where it all started and attempt to stop him. This will also return.

Hawaii Five-0 (9 p.m., CBS) — The team discovers a Russian spy ring hiding in Oahu in the Season 8 finale. Renewed.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (9 p.m., ABC) — The team find themselves facing a decision that could cause the destruction of the Earth in the Season 5 finale. This is renewed.

American Masters: Hedy Lamarr (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — In this documentary, a look at actress Hedy Lamarr’s pioneering work as an inventor becomes the basis for secure WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth. Seriously.

13 Reasons Why (Netflix) — Season 2 of this controversial teen drama lands, picking up in the aftermath of Hannah’s suicide and told from the perspective of those most affected by her death. The season will focus on the trial, but also on a sickening secret and conspiracy to cover it up. The Wake County School System has advised students not to watch this series, or to at least watch with a parent or adult. Netflix has released a viewing guide and tips for parents.