Torrance Coombs, left, and Fiona Gubelmann in the Hallmark movie "Royally Ever After."
Torrance Coombs, left, and Fiona Gubelmann in the Hallmark movie "Royally Ever After." 2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Steffan Hill
Torrance Coombs, left, and Fiona Gubelmann in the Hallmark movie "Royally Ever After." 2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Steffan Hill
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark's 'Royally Ever After' caps a full day of Royal Wedding TV

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

May 19, 2018 07:30 AM

Royally Ever After (9 p.m., Hallmark) — In this new movie, a teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. If she wants to be his wife, she'll have to prove she is princess material.

Also on . . .

Royal Wedding Coverage — Most of the coverage is early in the morning, but some channels (like BBC America) will show the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding highlights on a loop all day. Check out our comprehensive Royal Wedding viewing guide for details.

Patrick Melrose (9 p.m., Showtime) — The painful second episode is almost entirely a flashback to Patrick's childhood and the traumas inflicted on him by his abusive father. It's hard to watch, but explains everything about Patrick's destructive behavior later in life.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) — Tina Fey hosts the Season 43 finale, and Nicki Minaj performs.

Read More

  Comments  

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.