What to Watch on Sunday: 'Idol' performance finale and Billboard Music Awards

By Brooke Cain

May 20, 2018 07:30 AM

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — The top three finalists (Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe, and Gabby Barrett) perform and a winner is named in Monday night's finale.

Billboard Music Awards (8 p.m., NBC) — Billboard honors the artists and music that dominated the charts over the past year.

Little Women (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — In this Masterpiece finale, Marmee waits by her husband’s sickbed in the army hospital, and the March sisters learn to cope without their parents.

NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS) — Sam is shot during a firefight with the cartel in the two-hour Season 9 finale.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8:30 p.m., Fox) — This Season 5 finale — featuring the wedding of Jack and Amy — is the series finale as far as Fox is concerned, but the canceled show has been picked up by NBC, so NINE NINE!There are also season finales tonight for “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

Madam Secretary (10 p.m., CBS) — Elizabeth and cabinet members brace themselves as President Dalton prepares for a retaliatory nuclear attack in the Season 4 finale.

