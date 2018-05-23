Angela Perkins on the fourteenth episode of "Survivor: Ghost Island," which is a two-hour season finale.
What to Watch on Wednesday: A winner is named in the 'Survivor' finale

May 23, 2018 07:30 AM

Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) — A winner is named in the Season 36 finale.

Empire (8 p.m., Fox) — Lucious makes a difficult decision to save the company in the Season 4 finale.

Law & Order: SVU (9 p.m., NBC) — In the 2-hour Season 19 finale, a young woman takes a man hostage at gunpoint and Benson attempts to defuse the situation.

Star (9 p.m., Fox) — Take 3’s future as a group is at risk in the Season 2 finale.

Krypton (10 p.m., Syfy) — In the Season 1 finale, Seg races to save his city from being overtaken as the bottling of Kandor begins.

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) — In the series’ penultimate episode, Philip has an encounter that turns into much more than he had bargained for.

