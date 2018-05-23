What to Watch on Wednesday: A winner is named in the 'Survivor' finale

Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) — A winner is named in the Season 36 finale.
Empire (8 p.m., Fox) — Lucious makes a difficult decision to save the company in the Season 4 finale.
Law & Order: SVU (9 p.m., NBC) — In the 2-hour Season 19 finale, a young woman takes a man hostage at gunpoint and Benson attempts to defuse the situation.
Star (9 p.m., Fox) — Take 3’s future as a group is at risk in the Season 2 finale.
Krypton (10 p.m., Syfy) — In the Season 1 finale, Seg races to save his city from being overtaken as the bottling of Kandor begins.
The Americans (10 p.m., FX) — In the series’ penultimate episode, Philip has an encounter that turns into much more than he had bargained for.
Comments